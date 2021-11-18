Alaska Native Heritage Center seeking traditional akutaq makers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you know how to make akutaq? The Alaska Native Heritage Center put a call out to the public over social media last week looking for someone willing to go on national television to make the traditional Alaska Native ice cream made from berries and animal fats.

A CBS morning show wants to celebrate Alaska Native culture and traditions during National Native American Heritage Month. The center says it’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase the unique Alaska Native tradition to a national audience.

Everyone of all ages and every part of the state are encouraged to reach out if interested. If you or someone you know is interested, contact Presley West at pwest@alaskanative.net or call the Alaska Native Heritage Center for more information.

