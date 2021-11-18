Alaska reports 2 deaths, over 400 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported two additional deaths and more than 400 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday. While Alaska is no longer in the state with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the nation, Alaska did jump one spot from seventh to sixth in the national rankings on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were 427 new cases reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Wednesday with four new nonresident cases. The 423 new resident cases come amidst a steady decrease in cases since the height of the delta variant surge. The Alaska rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the last week reported by the CDC is 371, which is slightly more than two times the national average of 181.2 and ranks sixth among all states. Minnesota now ranks first in the nation with a case rate of 556.5.

State case data shows a 26% decrease in COVID-19 cases last week compared to the week of Nov. 3-9.

On Wednesday the state health department reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths of Alaska residents. They were a Fairbanks woman in her 60s and a Wasilla man in his 40s. There have now been 812 total Alaska residents whose deaths have been COVID-19-realted since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as 30 nonresidents.

There were 37 additional hospitalizations reported by the state health department, and a total of 148 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 according to the hospital data dashboard.

There are 18 people hospitalized with COVID-19 who require ventilators, and 13.1% of all people hospitalized in Alaska are hospitalized with COVID-19. There is just one adult ICU bed available in Anchorage and none in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Just 22 adult ICU beds are empty statewide.

State vaccination data shows that the number of Alaskans age 5 and older who got an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine jumped 56% from the period of late September and early October to the period of Oct. 27-Nov. 9. As of Wednesday, the state health department reports that 55% of eligible Alaskans 5 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 60% have had at least one dose of vaccine. T

There were 31,864 COVID-19 tests conducted over the last week, and the state has an average positivity rate of 6.68% over the last seven days. The statewide alert level remains high, over three times the threshold necessary for an alert level defined as high by the state health department.

Of the 427 additional COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, 423 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 122

Fairbanks: 53

Greater Wasilla area: 47

Bethel Census area: 28 in 11 communities

Ketchikan: 17

North Pole: 17

Eagle River: 15

Nome: 13

Greater Palmer area: 12

Nome Census area: 11 in 4 communities

Anchor Point: 8

Bethel: 6

Chugiak: 6

Kodiak: 6

Kotzebue: 6

Soldotna: 6

Kenai: 5

Kusilvak Census area: 5 in 3 communities

Northwest Arctic Borough: 5 in 4 communities

Seward: 4

Bristol Bay/ Lake and Peninsula: 3 in 2 communities

Sterling: 3

Denali Borough: 2

Homer: 2

Hooper Bay: 2

North Slope Borough: 2

Valdez: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Copper River Census Area: 1

Cordova: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Dillingham: 1

Dillingham Census area: 1

Girdwood: 1

Houston/Big Lake area: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census area: 1

Tok: 1

Wrangell: 1

Of the four nonresident cases reported Wednesday, three were in Wasilla and one was in Fairbanks.

