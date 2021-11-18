Advertisement

Alaska reports 445 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Alaska's most recent COVID-19 case numbers.
Alaska's most recent COVID-19 case numbers.(CDC)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:44 PM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska health department reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with no new deaths. All but three of the new cases were found among Alaskan residents.

With a case rate of 399.6 per 100,000 residents, Alaska is currently seventh-highest in the nation in new COVID-19 cases per capita over the last week, a category it once led. Minnesota leads the nation with 556.5 cases per 100,000 over the previous seven days.

An additional 75 positive cases have been added to the accumulative total since the pandemic began, giving Alaska 142,203 total cases.

The state reported no additional deaths on Thursday. Since the pandemic began in Alaska in March 2020, the state has recorded a total of 812 Alaska residents whose deaths have been COVID-19 related, as well as 30 nonresidents.

According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, 139 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with three additional patients under investigation as COVID-19 related cases. Eighteen of those patients are on ventilators, and among all hospitalized patients, 11.7% currently have COVID-19. The cumulative total of hospitalized people since the pandemic began is 2,970.

Of the 132 total adult ICU beds available in the state, 105 — or 79% — are occupied, and among the 1,200 adult non-ICU beds, 893 — or 74% — are occupied.

In the past seven days, there have been 31,904 tests, with 6.71% of them coming back positive. The state’s average seven-day positivity rate has continued to fall since reaching its peak in mid-October.

The vaccination rate among eligible Alaskans — those ages 5 and older — with at least one dose is 60%. The percentage of fully vaccinated residents is 55%, with the Juneau area leading the state at 74%. Eight of the 11 regions of the state listed by the health department are above 50% vaccination rates, with the Matanuska-Susitna region ranked last at 39%. The state also reports that 91,474 Alaskans have received a booster shot since Aug. 13.

Of the 445 additional COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, 442 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 143
  • Greater Wasilla Area: 67
  • Bethel Census Area: 42 in seven communities
  • Fairbanks: 32
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 21 in four communities
  • Greater Palmer Area: 17
  • Eagle River: 16
  • Nome: 13
  • Petersburg: 11
  • Kotzebue: 8
  • Nome Census Area: 8 in three communities
  • Soldotna: 8
  • North Pole: 6
  • Bethel: 4
  • Houston/Big Lake Area: 4
  • Kenai: 4
  • Bristol Bay/ Lake and Peninsula: 3 in two communities
  • Chugiak: 3
  • Dillingham Census Area: 3
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 3 in two communities
  • Hooper Bay: 2
  • Juneau: 2
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 2 in two communities
  • Ketchikan: 2
  • Metlakatla: 2
  • North Slope Borough: 2
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder: 2
  • Sitka: 2
  • Aleutians East Borough: 1
  • Cooper River Census Area: 1
  • Delta Junction: 1
  • Dillingham: 1
  • Girdwood: 1
  • Hoonah-Angoon & Yakutat: 1
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1
  • Sterling: 1
  • Valdez: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Three nonresident cases were also identified in the state, with one each in Anchorage, Wasilla and Kodiak. All are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say charges have been recommended for at least 20 students after a fight at West...
At least 20 students involved in West High altercation could face charges
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Mayor Bronson vetoes two ordinances passed by the Anchorage Assembly dealing with separation of powers
Alaska State Troopers arrested a 40-year-old Anchorage man Wednesday morning after a high-speed...
High speed chase ends in arrest near Palmer
A 22-year-old Fort Wainwright man was arrested by Alaska State Troopers on six counts of sexual...
Fort Wainwright soldier arrested on sexual abuse charges
Fairbanks teen killed in collision on Monday

Latest News

More than 31 million fully vaccinated adults have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. The majority...
First vaccinations, boosters up even as states push against vaccine mandates
Free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available for Mat-Su residents.
Free rapid COVID test kits available for Mat-Su residents
COVID-19
Alaska reports 2 deaths, over 400 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
The United States is now averaging more than 82,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up 11% over the...
Decisions expected soon on COVID vaccine boosters, antiviral pill