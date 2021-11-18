Alaska reports 445 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska health department reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with no new deaths. All but three of the new cases were found among Alaskan residents.

With a case rate of 399.6 per 100,000 residents, Alaska is currently seventh-highest in the nation in new COVID-19 cases per capita over the last week, a category it once led. Minnesota leads the nation with 556.5 cases per 100,000 over the previous seven days.

An additional 75 positive cases have been added to the accumulative total since the pandemic began, giving Alaska 142,203 total cases.

The state reported no additional deaths on Thursday. Since the pandemic began in Alaska in March 2020, the state has recorded a total of 812 Alaska residents whose deaths have been COVID-19 related, as well as 30 nonresidents.

According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, 139 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with three additional patients under investigation as COVID-19 related cases. Eighteen of those patients are on ventilators, and among all hospitalized patients, 11.7% currently have COVID-19. The cumulative total of hospitalized people since the pandemic began is 2,970.

Of the 132 total adult ICU beds available in the state, 105 — or 79% — are occupied, and among the 1,200 adult non-ICU beds, 893 — or 74% — are occupied.

In the past seven days, there have been 31,904 tests, with 6.71% of them coming back positive. The state’s average seven-day positivity rate has continued to fall since reaching its peak in mid-October.

The vaccination rate among eligible Alaskans — those ages 5 and older — with at least one dose is 60%. The percentage of fully vaccinated residents is 55%, with the Juneau area leading the state at 74%. Eight of the 11 regions of the state listed by the health department are above 50% vaccination rates, with the Matanuska-Susitna region ranked last at 39%. The state also reports that 91,474 Alaskans have received a booster shot since Aug. 13.

Of the 445 additional COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, 442 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 143

Greater Wasilla Area: 67

Bethel Census Area: 42 in seven communities

Fairbanks: 32

Northwest Arctic Borough: 21 in four communities

Greater Palmer Area: 17

Eagle River: 16

Nome: 13

Petersburg: 11

Kotzebue: 8

Nome Census Area: 8 in three communities

Soldotna: 8

North Pole: 6

Bethel: 4

Houston/Big Lake Area: 4

Kenai: 4

Bristol Bay/ Lake and Peninsula: 3 in two communities

Chugiak: 3

Dillingham Census Area: 3

Kusilvak Census Area: 3 in two communities

Hooper Bay: 2

Juneau: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 2 in two communities

Ketchikan: 2

Metlakatla: 2

North Slope Borough: 2

Prince of Wales-Hyder: 2

Sitka: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Cooper River Census Area: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Dillingham: 1

Girdwood: 1

Hoonah-Angoon & Yakutat: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Sterling: 1

Valdez: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Three nonresident cases were also identified in the state, with one each in Anchorage, Wasilla and Kodiak. All are under investigation.

