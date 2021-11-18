Advertisement

Friendly fire kills guard struggling with inmate in court

An inmate had been taken to a Pennsylvania court for a hearing Wednesday when he disarmed a...
An inmate had been taken to a Pennsylvania court for a hearing Wednesday when he disarmed a corrections officer, state police said.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:03 AM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A jail guard was shot and killed at a Pennsylvania courthouse by what appears to be friendly fire during a struggle with an inmate who had grabbed her weapon, and authorities said Thursday they were investigating how it happened.

The inmate had been taken from the Blair County jail to Central Court in Altoona for a hearing Wednesday when he disarmed corrections officer Rhonda Jean Russell, state police said.

Authorities said a law enforcement officer in the building opened fire on the inmate to stop him from harming Russell, who was struck by the bullet.

Russell, 47, of Altoona, was pronounced dead at UPMC Altoona, according to state police.

State police did not identify the officer who opened fire, but Altoona Police Sgt. Matt Plummer said an Altoona police officer was involved.

State police said the inmate was being charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, kidnapping and related charges.

State police and the Blair County prosecutor’s office are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say charges have been recommended for at least 20 students after a fight at West...
At least 20 students involved in West High altercation could face charges
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Mayor Bronson vetoes two ordinances passed by the Anchorage Assembly dealing with separation of powers
Alaska State Troopers arrested a 40-year-old Anchorage man Wednesday morning after a high-speed...
High speed chase ends in arrest near Palmer
A 22-year-old Fort Wainwright man was arrested by Alaska State Troopers on six counts of sexual...
Fort Wainwright soldier arrested on sexual abuse charges
Fairbanks teen killed in collision on Monday

Latest News

FILE - This image made from NASA TV shows the International Space Station, seen from the SpaceX...
NASA: Space station remains at high risk from shot satellite
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
McMichael, who shot Arbery, admits he was not under any threat
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Amber, Noah and Jacob Clare were spotted in San...
Investigators release new images in connection to Amber Alert for Noah Clare
This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health...
CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of stores in next 3 years