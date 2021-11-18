Frigid cold remains for partial lunar eclipse

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold weather continues to be the headliner across the state, with blizzard conditions across the Beaufort Sea Coast and winter weather alerts for Southeast.

While much of the mainland continues to see frigid air, the core of the cold air is beginning to shift slightly to the east. This is opening the door for the coldest air of the season to spill into Southeast. For many locations in Southeast, overnight lows in the single digits and teens look possible by Saturday morning.

As a result of the cold air remaining in place across Alaska, the main storm path remains to our South. This continues to keep Southcentral sunny and dry, with little chance for snow. The only exception has been far eastern portions of Prince William Sound, where light snow fell through the night.

Southeast will see up 6 to 10 inches of snow through the day, with some heavier bands leading to reduced visiblity. While the Southern Inner Channels aren’t under any alerts, a mixed bag of precipitation will still occur through the day.

Meanwhile, Southcentral continues to fall deeper into a freeze, as highs will struggle to climb through the day. For Anchorage and the valley, temperatures will hover near zero to 6 degrees, with warmer conditions to the south. This means as the sun sets this evening, we’re in for a bitter cold night for the partial lunar eclipse. While partial lunar eclipses generally don’t bring the spectacle the solar eclipses do, this one is noteworthy in that it’s the longest partial lunar eclipse since 1440. So bundle up as you head outdoors this evening, as the frigid air remains.

Fun fact:

Today is the last day that Utqiagvik will see the sunset for 2021. Once the sune dips below the horizon around 1:37, it won’t rise again until late January of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.