Safely heating homes during winter

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:02 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When temperatures drop in the winter, keeping warm is key, but making sure you’re heating your home safely is also very important. Senior Captain Jason Dolph of Fire Station 7 in Anchorage said to have a professional sweep your chimney and clear it of any debris before lighting it.

All other heating systems like boilers and water heater should also professionally be inspected every year.

Dolph said when it starts to get particularly cold outside, people have a hard time keeping their homes at a comfortable temperature inside. Many residents utilize space heaters indoors. Dolph said space heaters are safe to use, as long as residents don’t overload their circuits. Also, Dolph warned Anchorage residents to ensure at least 3 feet of space between the heater and any type of combustible material.

“We also find a lot of people will often times try to heat their home with their stove or their range, just by turning on the oven or the range and letting it burn, not only can we forget about those things, but we can also add carbon monoxide to our homes and they’re not designed to run that long so we tell people don’t ever heat your home with your stove or your oven,” Dolph added.

Dolph said smoke alarms should be installed in every sleeping area, outside of every sleeping area, and on every floor within the home. When smoke alarms begin chirping, there’s specific meaning to the number of beeps.

“Smoke alarms quite simply save lives,” Dolph said. “This year our campaign for fire prevention month was ‘know your smoke alarms,’ and we want people to understand what the chirps mean. Typically, not on all of them, but typically one chirp every 30 to 60 seconds means low battery, continuous chirping means that we actually have an alarm.”

Dolph said that the back of most smoke alarms display a guide to what each variety of beep pattern is meant to signal, and that local fire stations are available for additional assistance with indoor heating concerns.

