Homelessness advocates say the need for warming shelter is critical as cold temperatures continue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Escaping the cold is a struggle hundreds in Anchorage are currently facing as homeless shelters in the city remain close to full or over capacity.

“Its cold. And it’s cold in here and it’s cold out here,” said one resident of the arena on Wednesday. “What else can I say? I mean, its cold.”

According to the Municipality of Anchorage’s web page that tracks shelter capacity across the city, as of Tuesday the Sullivan Arena was over its official listed capacity of 400, with 465 people staying in arena spaces.

“We have less capacity this year than we had last year in shelters, so that’s definitely a problem,” said Lisa Sauder, the CEO of Bean’s Cafe, which previously held the contract to oversee shelter operations at the Sullivan Arena.

Sauder says she is expecting the number of people searching for a warm place to stay over the next few days will only increase.

“Well, they don’t have the other congregate sites this year,” Sauder said. “And they are just in the process of setting up warming tents whereas they were set up quite a bit earlier last year.”

The city broke ground on setting up a warming tent outside of the Sullivan Arena this week, but it won’t be ready to be used by the public for several days. And as temperatures continue to drop, Sauder warns that a lack of warm housing for some can be a death sentence.

“When you are experiencing extreme cold temperatures such as this, it makes it very difficult to survive,” Sauder said.

In the past three weeks, the Anchorage Police Department has reported two deaths from people they found outside. A department spokesperson said they are unable to confirm if those deaths were related to cold weather, however, Sauder said deaths related to cold weather are not unheard of.

“Every year we see outdoor deaths,” she said. “It happens with too great of frequency and it’s something that’s avoidable.”

Sauder says folks can help by calling the police department’s non-emergency number 311 if they see someone sleeping outside.

