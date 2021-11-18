Wind brings a chill to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A November chill is being felt over much of mainland Alaska as arctic air settles in for a stay.

A blizzard warning begins at 9 am Thursday for the eastern Beaufort Sea coast where winds will hit 35 to 50 mph and wind chills drop to 40 below.

Another warning for winter weather is in effect tonight for the Yakutat and Skagway areas, where heavy snows of 4 to 8 inches are anticipated. White Pass near Skagway reports 10 inches Wednesday.

North winds in Anchorage will produce wind chills of 10 to 15 below. Wind chills this morning across Alaska dropped to the 40s below zero in Unakaleet, Deadhorse, and Anaktuvuk Pass.

Also coming up Thursday night, a partial lunar eclipse visible with weather permitting. This event starts after 10 pm.

Hot spot for Alaska today was Sitka at 45. Cold spot was Unalakleet at 31 below.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.