Advertisement

Winds whip up volcanic ash from 1912 eruption in Alaska

The lava dome of Novarupta. (USGS photo)
The lava dome of Novarupta. (USGS photo)(KWTX)
By Mark Thiessen
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:11 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An unusual alert was issued by volcano scientists Wednesday, warning that an ash cloud was headed toward Alaska’s Kodiak Island. What made this unusual is that the ash is not from a current eruption, not even one from this century.

The ash is from the powerful 1912 eruption of Novarupta, a volcano on the Alaska Peninsula that dropped volcanic ash that is still visible today. Strong northwesterly winds kicked up the loose volcano ash and were expected to carry it about 100 miles southeast toward Kodiak Island.

Officials expect only negligible ash fallout in nearby communities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say charges have been recommended for at least 20 students after a fight at West...
At least 20 students involved in West High altercation could face charges
Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death Nov. 16, 2021.
Police investigating suspicious death in East Anchorage
One woman is dead following a house fire in Big Lake, according to the Alaska State Troopers.
Woman dies in house fire in Big Lake, troopers say
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Mayor Bronson vetoes two ordinances passed by the Anchorage Assembly dealing with separation of powers
Alaska State Troopers Director Col. Bryan Barlow announces the arrest of an Anchorage-based...
Anchorage-based trooper arrested, charged with domestic violence assault

Latest News

Sky Watch Alaska
Sky Watch Alaska: Clear skies increase chances of seeing meteor shower peak
Sockeye salmon in Bristol (KTUU)
EPA sets timeline to weigh next steps related to Pebble Mine
Shelter Overcrowded
Anchorage shelter needs in cold weather
Home heating safety tips
Winter heating safety tips for Alaskans