An eclipse in very cold weather for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A partial lunar eclipse will occur over the night skies of Alaska overnight. This will be a long-duration event lasting up to 6 hours in total.

The maximum extent of coverage of the moon by the earth’s shadow is around midnight. So if you want to catch this sky-show bundle up and stay up late. It starts at 10 p.m. and concludes at 3 a.m.

Also, winds are causing issues in numerous locations around the state. A blizzard warning is in place for the eastern Beaufort Sea Coast for winds gusting to 40 mph. Wind chill advisories remain in effect for Broad Pass in the northern Susitna Valley and Turnagain Pass for wind-induced chills of 40 to 50 below.

Southeast Alaska will see a couple of rounds of winter snow, rain and wind. Winter storm warnings, advisories as well as watches are in place for gusty winds and snow. Juneau will see snow showers through the night. The next and very large storm arrives Sunday. Look for wet and windy weather with this next round.

The hot spot was Sitka with a high of 42. Adak and Ketchikan also attaining 42 degrees. The cold spot was Buckland at 33 below zero.

