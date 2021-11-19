Anchorage business deals with supply chain crisis heading into holiday shopping season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Local retailers are balancing shopping demands with shipping delays this holiday shopping season as the global supply chain crisis impacts small businesses in Anchorage.

Those supply chain issues are impacting local businesses such as Blue and Gold Boardshop.

“I just spent the past couple of days burning the midnight oil trying to get things in until the wee hours so we can have people ready,” Blue and Gold Boardshop owner Jason Borgstede said.

This year the South Anchorage shop has dealt with its fair share of shipping delays. Borgstede said they usually have all their winter gear in by Oct. 1, but as it nears the end of November, they’ve only received half their shipments.

“Generally anything that takes raw materials that are not easily available to people, it’s really slowed things down,” Borgstede said.

The former professional snowboarder has owned the business for six years and said November and December usually account for half of his yearly revenue, since that’s when his team sells a lot of snowboarding equipment.

While Borgstede waits for supply to catch up to demand at his business, he’s taking down names and contact information of customers to let them know when products arrive.

The global supply chain crisis have changed the game for national retailers as well, with businesses like Walmart chartering ships from Asia to deliver goods, according to a CNN business report.

