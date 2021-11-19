Advertisement

Documentary ‘Newtok’ premieres after 4 years of filming

Digital streaming available through November 28th
Village of Newtok, Alaska
Village of Newtok, Alaska(AKNS)
By Carly Schreck
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:20 PM AKST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The village of Newtok is getting on a global stage this week as the documentary, simply named ‘Newtok’, had its world premiere last Saturday in New York City at the annual DOC NYC Film Festival.

The film, four years in the making, centers around the Carl family and the entire community’s difficult decision to move residents to a new village after decades of permafrost melt and erosion have been erasing their land.

The village has been at the forefront of conversations surrounding the effects of climate change and has fought to obtain federal funding for relocation over the years.

The film crew spent approximately 300 days in the village over the four-year project.

The film’s directors say they plan on having an in-person theater screening of the documentary here in Anchorage, hopefully by early next year. Tickets to stream the documentary are available for $12.00 through DOC NYC’s websites. You can purchase a ticket here.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say charges have been recommended for at least 20 students after a fight at West...
At least 20 students involved in West High altercation could face charges
Alaska State Troopers arrested a 40-year-old Anchorage man Wednesday morning after a high-speed...
High speed chase ends in arrest near Palmer
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Mayor Bronson vetoes two ordinances passed by the Anchorage Assembly dealing with separation of powers
A 22-year-old Fort Wainwright man was arrested by Alaska State Troopers on six counts of sexual...
Fort Wainwright soldier arrested on sexual abuse charges
Fairbanks teen killed in collision on Monday

Latest News

Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.
Feds move ahead with plan to block Alaska forest logging
Anchorage City Hall.
Bronson’s proposed alcohol tax budget raises concerns over intent, long-term results
Sky Watch Alaska
Sky Watch Alaska: Clear skies increase chances of seeing meteor shower peak
Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard.
Petition application to recall Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard approved