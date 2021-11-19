Documentary ‘Newtok’ premieres after 4 years of filming

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The village of Newtok is getting on a global stage this week as the documentary, simply named ‘Newtok’, had its world premiere last Saturday in New York City at the annual DOC NYC Film Festival.

The film, four years in the making, centers around the Carl family and the entire community’s difficult decision to move residents to a new village after decades of permafrost melt and erosion have been erasing their land.

The village has been at the forefront of conversations surrounding the effects of climate change and has fought to obtain federal funding for relocation over the years.

The film crew spent approximately 300 days in the village over the four-year project.

The film’s directors say they plan on having an in-person theater screening of the documentary here in Anchorage, hopefully by early next year. Tickets to stream the documentary are available for $12.00 through DOC NYC’s websites. You can purchase a ticket here.

