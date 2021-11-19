Frigid temperatures hit those experiencing homelessness hard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For most Anchorage residents, the recent cold snap might mean hurrying into the house a little faster and turning up the heat. But for Joseph Artz, that isn’t really possible.

For the past two months, Artz and his girlfriend have lived in a tent in the woods near the Sullivan Arena. Artz said he spent most of the summer at the shelter until he was asked to leave.

“I was accused of having a gun and drugs, and that was far from the truth,” Artz said. “I had a couple of pocket knives.”

Since then, Artz said his priority has been keeping warm. He has a small propane heater and a grill that also runs on propane that he uses in the tent. Recently, even those haven’t been enough to keep Artz and his girlfriend from feeling chilled.

“So we just got under the blankets and that was it,” he said. “We’re plenty warm then, because (of) body heat and stuff, but it’s just miserable, it really is.”

Atrz said strangers have come by on most Sundays to leave food and clothing by his tent. He says he is grateful for the donations.

“They do a service,” he said. “... If it weren’t for people like that, people would die, honestly.”

Still, he doesn’t like living in the woods and wishes he could come inside.

“I’m not a troublemaker,” he said. “That’s why this whole situation for me is so — what the heck, you know?”

Artz is hopeful things will turn around. He said he has a commercial fishing job that should start back up in January. Until then, his plan is pretty simple.

“We are people too,” he said. “Just trying to live and make it to the next day.”

