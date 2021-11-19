Men wanted in connection to Russian Mission crimes arrested over the course of several months after evading troopers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over three months after a reported shooting in Russian Mission, Alaska State Troopers report that four adult men and one teenager are in custody in connection to a string of violent crimes in the rural Alaska village.

According to a dispatch report posted on Tuesday, troopers first received a report of a man who had been shot on July 28, and received separate reports of three men involved in a “multitude of crimes” on Nov. 10.

According to the report, troopers received a report that three men were waiting for a boating party of six that was arriving in Russian Mission at 3 a.m. An altercation ensued over a shotgun, which fired, and troopers reported that a second shotgun also went off, striking a man from Russian Mission who was later taken to an Anchorage hospital.

The three men, later identified by troopers as 20-year-old Tyler Housler, 21-year-old Jalen Minock, and a 14-year-old boy, also fired into the home where the boaters went to escape. Inside the house were four adults and seven children, but no one else was injured, troopers said.

Troopers from Bethel and St. Mary’s attempted to fly into Russian Mission the next day, but were delayed due to inclement weather and ultimately were unable to locate the three alleged men. Throughout the summer, troopers received numerous reports that Housler had been spotted in Russian Mission, which is a small village along the Yukon River with a population of 343.

Reports were also provided to troopers of sightings in the nearby Yukon River villages of Pilot Station and Marshall. Troopers also report that they traveled to the villages on numerous instances to search for the three men.

“AST went back to the village numerous times in an attempt to arrest the suspects,” troopers wrote in the dispatch. “Tyler Housler was observed on several occasions to take a boat and flee in extremely hazardous weather conditions on the Yukon River. On one attempt AST rented a boat and driver and went upriver checking fish camps and sloughs but were unable to locate the suspects.”

Troopers had also borrowed ATVs the check outlying fish camps, they said.

The U.S. Marshals found and arrested Minock on Aug. 4. Then on Oct. 25, troopers located and arrested the 14-year-old. With Housler still at large for the initial shooting incidents in July, troopers received a report of additional alleged assaults committed on Nov. 10.

Housler, 32-year-old Stephan Duffy and 18-year-old Bryce Housler were reported as having allegedly assaulted and attempted to rob numerous Russian Mission residents.

“It was reported Tyler Housler, Stephan Duffy and Bryce Housler were involved in a multitude of crimes in Russian Mission,” the dispatch states. “The three were involved in assaulting and strangling at least three victims in separate events as well as attempting to rob them.”

Troopers also reported that Tyler Housler rammed his snowmachine into the front door of a residence in an attempt to gain entry, stole a gun and threatened the residents. Attempts to locate both Houslers and Duffy were unsuccessful the following day. However, all three men were arrested on Nov. 15 in their homes, five days after the initial report of the additional assaults.

In total, 67 charges were filed against the four adults named by troopers. Housler faces charges of assault and attempted murder, and Minock was also charged with attempted murder and assault.

The four adults were taken to Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center and the teen was taken to the Division of Juvenile Justice Bethel Youth Facility. All five face multiple misdemeanor and felony charges for the alleged incidents spanning the last roughly four months.

