Advertisement

FDA expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead

Moderna and Pfizer said U.S. regulators have expanded its COVID-19 booster shot to all adults;...
Moderna and Pfizer said U.S. regulators have expanded its COVID-19 booster shot to all adults; a final hurdle will come Friday.(Gray News)
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:17 AM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays.

Pfizer and Moderna announced Friday the Food and Drug Administration’s decision after at least 10 states already had started offering boosters to all adults.

The latest action simplifies what until now has been a confusing list of who’s eligible, allowing anyone 18 or older to choose either company’s booster six months after their last dose — regardless of which vaccine they had first.

But there’s one more step: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must agree to expand Pfizer and Moderna boosters to even healthy young adults, and its scientific advisers were set to debate later Friday.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
AEDC and Anchorage airport team up for Alaska shipping initiative, hoping to relieve West Coast supply chain woes
Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard.
Petition application to recall Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard approved
Alaska State Troopers arrested a 40-year-old Anchorage man Wednesday morning after a high-speed...
High speed chase ends in arrest near Palmer
Free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available for Mat-Su residents.
Free rapid COVID test kits available for Mat-Su residents
Alaska's most recent COVID-19 case numbers.
Alaska reports 445 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House gets closer to OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for...
Biden to get routine physical exam, his first as president
Surveillance video shows the moment a 9-year-old girl helps her mom fight a man who was trying...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Girl helps mom fight off would-be robber
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt addressed Sgt. Tia Bynum, asking for the safe...
Authorities plea for kidnapped girls' safe return