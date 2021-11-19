Advertisement

NASA astronaut to make historic trip as first Black woman on the ISS crew

Jessica Watkins has been preparing for her first space mission since being selected as an...
Jessica Watkins has been preparing for her first space mission since being selected as an astronaut candidate in 2017.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:25 AM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is set to become the first Black woman on the International Space Station crew.

She’s expected to launch into space in April on the SpaceX Crew-4 mission.

The crew will spend six months in the ISS microgravity laboratory conducting scientific research.

Watkins has been preparing for her first space mission since being selected as an astronaut candidate in 2017.

Watkins earned her bachelor’s degree in geological and environmental sciences at Stanford then went on to earn a doctorate in geology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
AEDC and Anchorage airport team up for Alaska shipping initiative, hoping to relieve West Coast supply chain woes
Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard.
Petition application to recall Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard approved
Alaska State Troopers arrested a 40-year-old Anchorage man Wednesday morning after a high-speed...
High speed chase ends in arrest near Palmer
Free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available for Mat-Su residents.
Free rapid COVID test kits available for Mat-Su residents
Alaska's most recent COVID-19 case numbers.
Alaska reports 445 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Latest News

People wearing face mask to protect against the coronavirus as they visits a Christmas market...
Austria to enter lockdown, make COVID-19 jabs mandatory
President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical...
Biden to have routine colonoscopy, transfer power to Harris
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill passes divided House
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
FDA expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead