Registration open for Salvation Army’s Gift Program

Content Managers Gina Romero and Kortnie Horazdovsky adopted a family through the Salvation...
Content Managers Gina Romero and Kortnie Horazdovsky adopted a family through the Salvation Army this holiday season. (Alaska's News Source)(Rachel McPherron / Alaska's News Source)
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:45 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For families that need a little extra help this holiday, the Salvation Army Alaska Division is available to lend a hand.

The Anchorage Neighborhood Gift program provides gifts to children throughout the Anchorage area. Thousands of presents will be distributed to families two weeks before Christmas. Currently, families in need can register in-person at the Salvation Army or online. Volunteers willing to help have until Dec. 3 to sign up.

Giving trees will also be set up at places around town like Fred Meyer and Walmart.

Lt. Colonel Doug Tollerud of the Salvation Army said they usually have the hardest time getting gifts for the 12 to 14 age group, but said all gifts received are appreciated.

“The smiles on the children’s face are something you never forget,” Tollerud said. “For these children, many of them would not have a toy if it wasn’t for the generosity of our community through the gift program.”

