Advertisement

A warming trend and more clouds through the weekend

Temperatures will climb into the upper teens by the start of next week
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:19 AM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Frigid air has been with us as of late, but like all things, it is coming to an end. The biting cold will begin to leave, as temperatures are expected to warm into the teens to near 20 degrees into next week.

This comes as the cold air shifts to the east and opens the door for warmer air from the Pacific Ocean to arrive into the region. While it will take some time for temperatures to moderate, we’ll still see highs remaining below average. The big difference comes through the overnight temperatures, where lows are expected to gradually warm into the single digits and lower teens into early next week.

This will be a welcome trend, following the unseasonably cold air that has inundated the region as of late. The warmer push of air comes from a low drifting out of the Pacific Ocean. This will also bring a slight chance for some snow showers Sunday night through Tuesday. While the snow will be very light, most of the impacts from this low will be felt in Southeast where winter storm watches have already been issued.

We’ll hold on to the warmer temperatures through Thanksgiving, as highs climb into the low- to mid-20s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard.
Petition application to recall Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard approved
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
AEDC and Anchorage airport team up for Alaska shipping initiative, hoping to relieve West Coast supply chain woes
Men wanted in connection to a string of crimes in Russian Mission were able to evade Alaska...
Men wanted in connection to Russian Mission crimes arrested over the course of several months after evading troopers
Alaska State Troopers arrested a 40-year-old Anchorage man Wednesday morning after a high-speed...
High speed chase ends in arrest near Palmer
Free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available for Mat-Su residents.
Free rapid COVID test kits available for Mat-Su residents

Latest News

Friday, November 19 Morning Weather
Friday, November 19 Morning Weather
Utqiagvik-Last sunset MF 11-18-21
An eclipse in very cold weather for Alaska
Thursday, November 18 Morning Weather
Frigid cold remains for partial lunar eclipse
Thursday, November 18 Morning Weather
Thursday, November 18 Morning Weather