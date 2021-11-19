A warming trend and more clouds through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Frigid air has been with us as of late, but like all things, it is coming to an end. The biting cold will begin to leave, as temperatures are expected to warm into the teens to near 20 degrees into next week.

This comes as the cold air shifts to the east and opens the door for warmer air from the Pacific Ocean to arrive into the region. While it will take some time for temperatures to moderate, we’ll still see highs remaining below average. The big difference comes through the overnight temperatures, where lows are expected to gradually warm into the single digits and lower teens into early next week.

This will be a welcome trend, following the unseasonably cold air that has inundated the region as of late. The warmer push of air comes from a low drifting out of the Pacific Ocean. This will also bring a slight chance for some snow showers Sunday night through Tuesday. While the snow will be very light, most of the impacts from this low will be felt in Southeast where winter storm watches have already been issued.

We’ll hold on to the warmer temperatures through Thanksgiving, as highs climb into the low- to mid-20s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

