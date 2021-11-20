Advertisement

Alaska man accused of threats against US senators detained

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:45 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A federal magistrate has ordered the continued detention of a man who has been accused of leaving threatening messages against Alaska’s U.S. senators. Lisa Houghton, a spokesperson for the Alaska U.S. attorney’s office, says Jay Allen Johnson was ordered by the court to continue to be detained. Jason Weiner, an attorney for Johnson, says he was frustrated by the decision. He says the defense proposed alternatives, such as bail and electronic monitoring. He says he also has concerns about Johnson’s health. Johnson has been accused of making threats against U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.

