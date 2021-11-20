Anchorage Assembly overrides two mayoral vetoes on ordinances dealing with separation of powers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly on Friday voted to override two mayoral vetoes of ordinances its members passed at their last regular meeting, both having to do with ongoing separation of power issues between the city’s executive and legislative branches.

Earlier this week, Mayor Dave Bronson announced he was vetoing two ordinances passed by the assembly — one that delegates authority over meeting spaces to the assembly chair, and another that speeds up the process for the assembly to confirm mayoral appointments.

Both measures came out of clashes between the assembly and Bronson’s administration over the past several weeks. During tense public hearings during which a proposed mask requirement was being considered, members of his administration removed contracted security from the assembly chambers along with a plexiglass barrier that was there as part of COVID-19 mitigation measures for the room.

During a special meeting on Friday, the assembly voted 9-2 to override both mayoral vetoes. The two members who voted overriding both vetoes were Eagle River representatives Jamie Allard and Crystal Kennedy. The assembly needs a supermajority of eight votes for a successful override.

The ordinance dealing with authority over meeting spaces gives control over the assembly chambers and meeting logistics to the assembly chair, who is currently Suzanne LaFrance. The ordinance specifies that the management authority of the chair extends to having control over resources needed for a meeting, including equipment, technology, security, capacity and other aspects.

“I will just note that we have 50 years of custom and tradition where we have seen some departure in unprecedented ways from observance of those customs,” LaFrance said during a Nov. 9 assembly meeting.

Bronson has called the measure a “power grab” by the assembly and claimed in his vetoes that both this ordinance and the one dealing with assembly confirmation of mayoral appointments violate city charter and state law.

The ordinance changing the process for confirming mayoral appointments to heads of departments or executive positions would speed that process up, and requires the mayor to forward a memorandum for an appointment to the municipal clerk within 60 days of the person being hired. Previously, a mayoral appointee could service for up to six months without assembly confirmation.

The ordinance text notes that most of Bronson’s department head appointees have been confirmed “seamlessly” but that some have not. Two of Bronson’s picks — Sami Graham as the library director and James Winegarner as the director of real estate — were voted down by the assembly during confirmation.

Two others resigned before they could be confirmed by the assembly. In the most recent case, the mayor’s office said Bronson’s second pick for library director, Judy Norton Eledge, resigned ahead of being confirmed in order to avoid what a spokesperson called an “unfair” confirmation process.

