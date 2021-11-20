Anchorage Wolverines to face off with Fairbanks Ice Dogs for first time

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in North American Hockey League regular season play, the Anchorage Wolverines and Fairbanks Ice Dogs will face off. The two teams will play in a two-game series on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Ben Boeke Ice Arena.

The games will take place as the teams from Alaska’s two largest cities hold two out of the top three spots in the Midwest division NAHL standings. The weekend contests are also a part of the Club 49 Cup, a battle between the three Alaskan teams including the Wolverines, Ice Dogs, and the Kenai River Brown Bears, which will add the total points from each of their battles against their fellow Alaskan teams within the league to find out who wins.

The Wolverines got their first taste of in-state rivalry last weekend against the Brown Bears, sweeping them quite handily in the two game series. However, the Brown Bears are currently last in the division standings while the Ice Dogs are in first place. This will also be the first opportunity for the teams to apply the built in rivalry between Anchorage and Fairbanks.

“Obviously there is a little more to it with it being Fairbanks and Anchorage but at the end of the day it’s two points that we have to get each night, so it doesn’t change much from that standpoint but it’s definitely going to be a little more — like from everything — the fans and everything else is going to be just a little bit more playing Fairbanks,” goalie Raythan Robbins said.

The Wolverines are also using their weekend matchups against Fairbanks to celebrate the U.S. military. Fans are able to scan the QR code below if they would like to donate to the Children of Fallen Patriots, helping children of military members who gave the ultimate sacrifice. As an added bonus, for every $10 donated the donator is entered in a grand prize drawing.

Wolverines Military (Austin Sjong)

The Anchorage Wolverines are currently in third place in the Midwest division, but can move into first place with a sweep of the Ice Dogs in their freshly minted rivalry.

“I’m sure it is just going to be even crazier than last weekend,” defensemen Danny Reis said. “Games gonna be much tougher and the fans are going to be much louder.”

