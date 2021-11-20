Advertisement

Big storm to impact Southeast Alaska

Southcentral sees slight increase in temperatures through the weekend
By Melissa Frey and Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:28 PM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The storms have been frequent over Southeast Alaska lately, and this weekend another intense low pressure system filled with moisture hits the region.

The panhandle sees snow, gusty winds and even wind chills to 45 below over the northern panhandle from northeast winds 15 to 45 mph. Along with the cold, there’s snowfall of 8 to 12 inches around Skagway, 6-9 inches in Juneau and 4-6 inches in Petersburg, Kake and Wrangell. This event starts Saturday morning on the southern end and snow over the northern end as the storm begins. Sitka will also see winds gusting to 45 mph.

Southcentral Alaska sees clear skies and will see slightly warmer temperatures through the weekend. Highs will be in the teens by Sunday and subzero low temperatures end. Thompson Pass will see 9 to 11 inches of snow and winds gusting to 55 mph with a winter weather advisory starting early Sunday morning, the result of the Panhandle storm moving in.

There is also a low over the Aleutians that will generate rain, snow and gusty winds. For Kodiak, winter weather on the way has prompted a Winter Storm Warning for 5 to 8 inches of snow and winds gusting to 55 mph.

