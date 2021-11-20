CDC shares tips for holiday gatherings as Alaskans prepare for Thanksgiving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans are days away from diving into a Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends, and as larger groups gather during the holiday season, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people to celebrate safely and remain COVID-19 conscious.

The public health agency recently released tips outlining safer ways to enjoy the holidays, like encouraging those eligible for the vaccination to get it, mask-wearing in public indoor areas and getting tested if people have COVID-19 symptoms.

Alaska’s News Source caught up with a few Anchorage residents to find out how they planned on celebrating Thanksgiving. Johnny Sellers and Hunter Weatherly plan on braving the cold weather and enjoying the outdoors. They also hope to gather with friends and family, but said they plan to keep it small.

“I think the goal is, yeah, just kind of keep it tight with the people you know and, don’t skimp on the good time with family, but definitely be selective,” Weatherly said. “It’s hard times, you have to be wise through the COVID season. ... At the same time, it’s an important time of year — you need to spend that time with the people you love.”

Like many Alaskans, Kelly Daughterty will be traveling this Thanksgiving to visit family out of state and said her family was COVID-19 conscious when they planned this year’s family gathering. Last year, she says the family wore masks when they gathered because they are all from different places.

“This year no masks, but we’re all vaccinated so we feel safe being together,” Daugherty said.

Find more details about the CDC’s tips on a safer way to spend the holidays here.

