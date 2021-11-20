Advertisement

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

By WYFF Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:39 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (CNN) - A man on the United States Marshals 15 Most Wanted list was found dead in a house in South Carolina.

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, had been on the run for more than 16 years. He was wanted in California for allegedly sexually assaulting eight girls. One of them said McLean assaulted her about 100 times.

A neighbor went to check on him earlier this month and found his decomposing body.

An autopsy confirmed his identity.

McLean had been living there for 15 years under the alias James Fitzgerald.

Authorities say before that, he used other aliases and lived in Poughkeepsie, New York, and another town in South Carolina.

The coroner says he likely died in July of natural causes, but the exact cause of death is pending.

Police do not suspect foul play.

