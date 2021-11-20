Advertisement

Wasilla farm raises fresh turkeys for Thanksgiving

A Wasilla poultry farm is raises turkeys for Thanksgiving.
A Wasilla poultry farm is raises turkeys for Thanksgiving.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:08 PM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some might say an afternoon on the couch watching football or a morning parade, but when it comes to Thanksgiving traditions there’s one thing most people can agree on; a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner is a must.

That may be why Chandra McCain-Finch said all of her turkeys are long spoken for. McCain-Finch owns Frosty Meadow Farm in Wasilla. The poultry farm sells mostly chickens and eggs, but for the past five years has also raised a small flock of turkeys for Thanksgiving.

“We have customers who like them anywhere from 8, 9 pounds,” McCain-Finch said. “Then we have customers (who want) up to 35-40 pounders.”

McCain-Finch prides herself on raising happy, healthy birds.

“We try and keep them free-ranged out here, which means they’re loose on the farm, and they eat bugs and they eat grass and stuff like that. And they don’t grow as fast, and to us, it makes them a lot healthier,” she said.

McCain-Finch said Alaskans are starting to think more about food security and the importance of buying local or growing your own. She encourages people who are interested in raising their own poultry to give it a try. They can bring the birds to her farm for processing if that’s something they don’t want to do themselves.

“I know that they were raised properly and the respect factor given to them to make sure that it’s a humane processing is what we focus on,” she said. “So it’s not for everybody, but I was raised doing it, so it’s nothing that we haven’t done.”

People who want turkeys need to order them well in advance. McCain Finch will begin taking orders for next year on her website as early as April 1. Customers are required to specify the size bird they want as well as put down a deposit. McCain-Finch said the money can help with the feeding costs which can be high over the turkey’s life of 5 to 6 months before it is table ready. Even at $5 a pound, McCain-Finch said the turkeys are generally sold out by July.

“They do run a little bit more expensive than what you would get in the store,” she said. “But you are assured that they were raised properly, and you know who you got it from.”

