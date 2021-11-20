Woman dies in Tanana house fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers report that a woman died in her home during a house fire in Tanana on Wednesday night.

According to a dispatch posted on Friday, the Tanana Fire Department received a report of a residential structure on fire at 9:21 p.m. on Nov. 17. The firefighters located what were believed to be the remains of the homeowner one hour into their fire suppression efforts. On Thursday, troopers and a Deputy Fire Marshal from Fairbanks traveled to Tanana to investigate.

“It was determined that the homeowner had been seen by members of the community approximately 1.5-2 hours prior to the fire, and was the only individual known to reside there,” troopers wrote in the dispatch. “The area of origin was identified as the area surrounding the woodstove.”

According to troopers, no foul play is suspected and the woman’s remains have been transferred to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy.

