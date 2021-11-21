Advertisement

Alaska jobs up from prior year, trail October 2019 levels

The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development in Juneau.
The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development in Juneau.(KTUU)
By Becky Bohrer
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:03 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The state labor department reports job numbers in Alaska were up last month compared to October 2020 but still below pre-pandemic levels for most industries. The report released Friday says Alaska had about 8,500 more jobs in October compared to a year earlier but about 15,800 fewer than in October 2019. Neal Fried is an economist with the department. He says recovery takes a while. He says Alaska had not fully recovered from the effects of a drawn-out recession when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. A fall in oil prices contributed to a recession that economists say the state experienced between 2015 and 2018.

