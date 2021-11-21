Cold continues over Southcentral as winter storm impacts Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early season bitter cold continues its grip across much of the state, especially the Interior where temperatures have started out near -30 Saturday morning and only rose into the middle teens below zero during the afternoon. Even more significant have been wind chills, or “feels like” temperatures, near -50 during the early morning hours. Across Southcentral, it’s been the coldest week since early to mid-January, 2020 as daytime highs in the teens early this week turned into single digit highs during the second half of the week. Cold temperatures will continue to be the main weather story across Southcentral into the first half of the upcoming week.

Meanwhile, another vigorous storm system moving across the Gulf of Alaska has provided Southeast with a day of gusty winds, rain in southern locations, and heavy snow from Juneau and Haines northward into Skagway and Yakutat. Snowfall totals have already been in the six to ten inch range in these areas, with additional significant snowfall expected into the first half of Sunday. For this reason, Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect.

As the storm moves across the central channels and inland on Sunday, counter-clockwise flow will bring areas of light, fluffy snow to northern areas of Prince William Sound, and perhaps as far west as Girdwood. Northeast winds funneling through Valdez and Thompson pass my gust as high as 55 mph. The gusty winds, and the powdery nature of the snow, will make for considerable blowing snow. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning because of reduced visibilities less than one-quarter mile for several hours on Sunday into early Monday morning. Please take extra precautions to reach your destination and drive with extra caution, if you must travel in this area.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.