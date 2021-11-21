Yute airplane crashes near Bethel

BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating an emergency landing near the Bethel Airport on Saturday night. The Yute Commuter Service aircraft caught fire before making an emergency landing, but none of the six people on board were injured, according to NTSB Alaska Region Chief Clint Johnson.

Johnson said that the Cessna 207 departed Bethel and headed for Kotlik with five passengers and one pilot.

“Shortly after departure from Bethel about 6 o’clock last evening that they got a smell of smoke, or started out as a smell of burning material followed by smoke in the cockpit. They turned it around, made an emergency landing at Bethel and got everybody off safely,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t destroyed, it was substantial damage.”

Kotlik is approximately 165 miles north of Bethel. Johnson said that an investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the fire and subsequent plane crash.

