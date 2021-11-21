Advertisement

Yute airplane crashes near Bethel

A Yute Commuter Service Cessna 207 conducted an emergency landing near Bethel on Saturday...
A Yute Commuter Service Cessna 207 conducted an emergency landing near Bethel on Saturday night, but no one on board was injured.(KTUU)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:18 AM AKST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating an emergency landing near the Bethel Airport on Saturday night. The Yute Commuter Service aircraft caught fire before making an emergency landing, but none of the six people on board were injured, according to NTSB Alaska Region Chief Clint Johnson.

Johnson said that the Cessna 207 departed Bethel and headed for Kotlik with five passengers and one pilot.

“Shortly after departure from Bethel about 6 o’clock last evening that they got a smell of smoke, or started out as a smell of burning material followed by smoke in the cockpit. They turned it around, made an emergency landing at Bethel and got everybody off safely,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t destroyed, it was substantial damage.”

Kotlik is approximately 165 miles north of Bethel. Johnson said that an investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the fire and subsequent plane crash.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID vaccines.
State medical board takes testimony as dozens demand accountability over COVID-19 misinformation
Anchorage School District building.
‘Blindsided’: School Board, Anchorage Assembly meet over mayor’s proposed cost-shifting of school resource officers
A rendering of part of a development project proposed by Huna Totem Corp. for Whittier, Alaska.
More cruise ships, visitors expected with major development proposed for Whittier
COVID-19
Alaska reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, over 500 cases Friday
11-19-21_MF_eclipse
Big storm to impact Southeast Alaska

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers.
Sterling Highway reopened near mile 65 after collision
Cold temperatures continue across the Interior and Southcentral. Meanwhile, a strong storm...
Saturday Late Edition weather with Joe
VALLEY THANKSGIVING BLESSING
VALLEY THANKSGIVING BLESSING
U.S. Coast Guard(Source: Coast Guard)
Unknown oil spill identified in Sitka