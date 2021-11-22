Advertisement

Cold continues into Thanksgiving week

Wind chills for NE Interior with rain and snow for southeast
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:51 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The cold temperatures across the state have varying impacts. The persistent cold temperatures here in southcentral have river experts warning of an early freeze-up on the Kenai river. The danger is a possible frazil ice jam formation on the river from the Warren Ames bridge upriver to Soldotna. Residents living along the river should watch for rapid rises.

Wind chills of 40 to 50 below in the northeastern part of the state. Winds combined with sub-zero readings will make it feel extra cold. Anaktuvuk pass and the highway haul road are included in the Winter Weather Advisory.

Southeast Alaska is seeing one storm depart, and dealing with its aftermath of snow, to the next storm set to arrive late Tuesday/early Wednesday with a larger push of rain for southern parts of the archipelago, snow could mix in over the north.

