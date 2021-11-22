Advertisement

Police investigating East Anchorage homicide

A man is in custody after an East Anchorage shooting left a man dead Monday morning
By Joey Klecka
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:05 AM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is in custody after an East Anchorage shooting left a man dead Monday morning.

Anchorage police responded shortly before 7 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of Krane Drive, located off Turpin Street, where they found a dead man outside of a residence. It wasn’t immediately clear, according to an Anchorage community alert, if any firearms were found at the scene. Anchorage police haven’t yet responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Another man at the scene was cooperating with police and has been taken to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning. Police ask the public to avoid the area if possible while they investigate.

