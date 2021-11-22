Advertisement

Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his 2-year-old son was handling went off.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:51 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his father in the back and killed him, St. Louis police say.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police found the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the victim’s 2-year-old son was handling a rifle when it went off.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police say there was also a woman in the home when the shooting happened. It is unclear whether she will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
Sterling Highway reopened after fatal collision near mile 65
COVID vaccines.
State medical board takes testimony as dozens demand accountability over COVID-19 misinformation
Anchorage School District building.
‘Blindsided’: School Board, Anchorage Assembly meet over mayor’s proposed cost-shifting of school resource officers
A rendering of part of a development project proposed by Huna Totem Corp. for Whittier, Alaska.
More cruise ships, visitors expected with major development proposed for Whittier
A Yute Commuter Service plane conducted an emergency landing after catching fire shortly after...
Yute airplane conducts emergency landing near Bethel

Latest News

More than 20 adults and children were injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a...
Multiple dead, dozens injured after SUV drives through Christmas parade
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
Police: ‘Some’ killed when SUV hits Christmas parade
Waukesha Fire Department took 11 adults and 12 children to area hospitals, but says there were...
Police: 'Some fatalities' after SUV drives into Christmas parade
Local businesses are preparing for Small Business Saturday
Local businesses preparing for Small Business Saturday