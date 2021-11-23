Alaska reports 750 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported 750 additional COVID-19 infections over the weekend, as the state continues its downward trend in new cases of the virus.

The state is coming down from a long surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. On Monday, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 750 cases over the last three days. Of those, 287 cases were reported to the state on Friday, 305 were reported Saturday and 158 on Sunday.

State case data shows new virus infections have been steadily decreasing since mid-October, and that there was a 9% decrease in cases last week compared to the week of Nov. 8-14.

While the state health department reported no additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital did. The hospital on Monday reported that two people had died over the previous 24 hours, one aged 52 and the other 79.

So far, the state has officially reported a total of 832 Alaska residents and 30 nonresidents whose deaths have been related to COVID-19.

Alaska, which for several weeks was first in the nation for its rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita, now ranks eighth in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC data on Monday showed Alaska has a case rate of 394 cases per 100,000 people over the last week. Michigan currently holds the top spot with a rate of 616.3.

The state’s hospital data dashboard shows 114 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, a significant decrease from the record high of 243 reported in late October. Of all the people currently hospitalized in Alaska, the hospital dashboard shows 9.8% are hospitalized with COVID-19.

There are 13 COVID-19 patients currently on a ventilator statewide.

Alaska’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests also continues to drop, with state testing data showing Alaska has an average positivity rate of 5.81% over the last seven days. Health experts say a threshold of 5% indicates widespread community transmission of the virus.

Data on the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 55% of all eligible Alaskans age 5 and older are now fully vaccinated against the virus, and 61% have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the state health department, the Juneau region still leads the state’s major regions with 74% of its eligible population fully vaccinated, and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is still the least vaccinated of the state’s major regions, with 39% of its eligible residents fully vaccinated.

Of the 750 COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend, 744 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 200

Greater Wasilla area: 94

Fairbanks: 72

North Slope Borough: 35

Ketchikan: 34

Eagle River: 25

Bethel Census Area: 23

Greater Palmer area: 23

North Pole: 22

Northwest Arctic Borough: 22

Kenai: 18

Petersburg: 17

Bethel: 12

Chugiak: 12

Juneau: 11

Kotzebue: 11

Soldotna: 11

Copper River Census Area: 10

Nome Census Area: 9

Nome: 8

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 6

Utqiaġvik: 6

Delta Junction: 5

Kodiak: 5

Metlakatla: 5

Dillingham Census Area: 4

Houston/Big Lake: 4

Valdez: 4

Wrangell: 4

Homer: 3

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3

Chevak: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Seward: 2

Sitka: 2

Sterling: 2

Willow: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Craig: 1

Dillingham: 1

Ester: 1

Healy: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1

Salcha: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

The state also reported six additional nonresident COVID-19 cases over the last three days, four of which were in Anchorage.

