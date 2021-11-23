Advertisement

Alaskan veteran and racer returns to where his career started

By Austin Sjong
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:30 PM AKST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Before becoming the first Alaskan and disabled veteran to race in a national NASCAR event, Keith McGee was racing go-karts at the Extreme Fun Center in Wasilla, and this past week he returned to where he got his start in racing.

“Every time I come home, I come here,” McGee said. “Being at the track where I got my start, it is always fun to come and race and mingle with people that are out here having fun and just doing the same thing I was doing 5 years ago.”

McGee, from Eagle River, is now an accomplished NASCAR truck driver coming off of his best finish of 10th place at Talladega, where he also led the first lap of his truck series career. It is the off season right now for the truck series, and McGee and his team are currently looking for more sponsors so he can race full time when the next season starts in February.

