Advertisement

Far-right personality charged with damaging Hanukkah display

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:03 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - Far-right social media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” has been charged with misdemeanors over allegedly damaging a Hanukkah display in December 2020 outside the Arizona Capitol.

Prosecutors declined to provide specifics on the charges, but one of the people who helped organize the display said a video shows Gionet tearing a sign off from the display. Gionet’s attorney didn’t return a call comment.

In unrelated cases, Gionet faces charges over allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and is awaiting sentencing for misdemeanor convictions arising from an encounter in which authorities say he shot pepper spray at a bar employee in Scottsdale.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers.
Sterling Highway reopened after fatal collision near mile 65
A Yute Commuter Service plane conducted an emergency landing after catching fire shortly after...
Yute airplane conducts emergency landing near Bethel
A man is in custody after an East Anchorage shooting left a man dead Monday morning
Police investigating East Anchorage homicide
COVID vaccines.
State medical board takes testimony as dozens demand accountability over COVID-19 misinformation
11-19-21_MF_eclipse
Big storm to impact Southeast Alaska

Latest News

Thanksgiving Blessing
Thousands of meals given out during Thanksgiving Blessing
Anchorage Mobile Crisis Team
Assembly decision on funding, organization changes to Mobile Crisis Team is looming
Reindeer twins, Spicy and Spike, with Lauren Waite at William's Reindeer Farm.
Reindeer twins beating the odds in Palmer
Anchorage alcohol tax
Proposed budget changes to alcohol tax program funding