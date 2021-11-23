Advertisement

General Mills expected to raise prices in 2022

Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the...
Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the increase, along with items from well-known brands like Progresso, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:23 AM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your favorite bowl of cereal could cost you more next year.

According to one regional wholesale supplier, General Mills is raising prices on hundreds of its products in 2022.

The supplier said it received letters about the price hike from the company last week.

Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the increase, along with items from well-known brands like Progresso, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury.

General Mills has not commented on the supposed price hike, but the supplier says prices are expected to go up around 20% starting in mid-January.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after an East Anchorage shooting left a man dead Monday morning
Police investigating East Anchorage homicide
Alaska State Troopers.
Sterling Highway reopened after fatal collision near mile 65
A Yute Commuter Service plane conducted an emergency landing after catching fire shortly after...
Yute airplane conducts emergency landing near Bethel
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 750 COVID-19 cases over the weekend
The M/V Kennicott.
‘It’s truly an exciting time’: Alaska ferries poised to get significant federal infrastructure funding

Latest News

Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
Jury awards millions in damages for ‘Unite the Right’ violence
A man walks through downtown Painesville, Ohio, in Lake County, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021....
Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Waukesha parade suspect due in court, charges coming
The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil