Next big storm will hit southeast Alaska

Flurries in Anchorage, 6 inches reported in Indian!
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:48 AM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While one storm wanes and is on the way out, there’s another waiting in the wings to cover southeast Alaska in rain, snow and winds. Winter weather warnings and advisories for the region have been consistent and the next round will take effect at midnight Tuesday, lasting through Thursday.

Snow flurries hit the Anchorage area on Tuesday morning, but it was heavier snow over the Glenn highway near Big Lake, and a resident of Indian reported an accumulation of 6 inches of snow.

Wind chill readings again drop to 50 below in the NE part of the state, including the transportation corridor leading to the North Slope.

