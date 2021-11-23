Thanksgiving Blessing open until 8 p.m. in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of Alaskan families will have a proper Thanksgiving meal thanks to the Thanksgiving Blessing taking place in Anchorage on Monday. It’s the 17th year the Food Bank of Alaska has worked with the Anchorage faith community and thousands of volunteers to provide the fixings for a traditional holiday meal.

At the Mountain View Community Center, one of two walk-in sites, people lined up at the door to get in and be connected to a “personal shopper” to pick up their turkey and other goodies. Site Coordinator Paula Green said they expected to serve 27,000 families before the day was through.

“People have lost jobs and so there’s always a need for food,” she said. “So they’re very thankful and grateful to have this available for them, that they don’t have to spend money to purchase that meal, that it’s something that’s already there available for them.”

Mountain View is one of six sites where the food is being distributed. Some are walk-in, while most are drive-through. All are open till 8 p. m. on Monday. The food is available to anyone and there are no income requirements. However, organizers would prefer people go to the site that is designated for their zip code and bring proof of their zip code with them.

Walk-through Distribution: Until 8 p.m.

Mt. View Community Center, 315 Price Street (99508, 99514)

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13111 Brayton Drive (99507, 99511, 99515, 99516, 99518, 99523, 99540, 99587)

Drive-through Distribution: Until 8 p.m.

New Season Community Development, Inc., 639 Int’l. Airport Rd. #24 (99502, 99507, 99517, 99519)

Central Lutheran Church, 1420 Cordova Street (99501, 99503, 99510, 99512, 99513, 99520, 99524)

St. Patrick’s Parish, 2111 Muldoon Road (99504, 99509, 99521)

Joy Lutheran Church, 10111 E. Eagle River Loop Road (99505, 99506, 99567,99577)

