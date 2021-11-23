UAA volleyball selected to Division II West Regional Bracket

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball team has been selected to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II West Regional Bracket.

The bracket is apart of the NCAA Division II national playoff field. This is the 10th time in the past 12 seasons that UAA has made the tournament. The UAA team made it into the tournament as the eighth seed, meaning they will have to go up against the No. 1 ranked Cal St. San B’dino.

After two big sweeps this past week, the volleyball team strengthened their case to make the tournament after being on the bubble for most of the season. The team watched the selection show together and erupted with joy when hearing their name announced on NCAA.com.

The Seawolves are 19-11 this season but really started to pick it up the last couple of matches. The selection comes as senior Ellen Floyd was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week.

UAA is ranked as the number eight seed and and will go up against the champions from the last time this tournament was played in 2019, the Cal St. B’dino Coyotes.

To see the full bracket, visit the NCAA website.

