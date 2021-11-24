ACDA envisions Anchorage as a ‘City of a Million Lights’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter in Alaska is a season of long, dark nights, and darkness spans much of the daylight hours as well. Many residents decorate their homes and businesses with Christmas lights and other seasonal decorations to help lighten the mood and brighten up the darkness.

The Anchorage Community Development Authority is teaming up with EasyPark to encourage residents to brighten the city. The City of a Million Lights promotion calls on Anchorage residents to spread holiday cheer with decorative lights through the end of the year. Anchorage residents who decorate their homes or businesses and take a picture of their design can submit the photos to the EasyPark’s Facebook page for a weekly prize drawing. Prizes include coupons and gift cards from the Dimond Center, downtown restaurants, and free parking downtown.

For the city’s part executive director of the ACDA Mike Robbins says there will be about 2,000 lights strung up on F street, another 5,000 strung across E street in a canopy style. Robbins also said that lights will be installed at Peratrovich Park as well as the on the front of municipal buildings.

The contest runs through the end of the 2021 calendar year.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.