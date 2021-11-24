Advertisement

ACDA envisions Anchorage as a ‘City of a Million Lights’

The Anchorage Community Development Authority and EasyPark are offering prizes for Anchorage...
The Anchorage Community Development Authority and EasyPark are offering prizes for Anchorage residents who compete in the City of a Million Lights promotion(Peggy McCormack)
By Peggy McCormack
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:59 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter in Alaska is a season of long, dark nights, and darkness spans much of the daylight hours as well. Many residents decorate their homes and businesses with Christmas lights and other seasonal decorations to help lighten the mood and brighten up the darkness.

The Anchorage Community Development Authority is teaming up with EasyPark to encourage residents to brighten the city. The City of a Million Lights promotion calls on Anchorage residents to spread holiday cheer with decorative lights through the end of the year. Anchorage residents who decorate their homes or businesses and take a picture of their design can submit the photos to the EasyPark’s Facebook page for a weekly prize drawing. Prizes include coupons and gift cards from the Dimond Center, downtown restaurants, and free parking downtown.

For the city’s part executive director of the ACDA Mike Robbins says there will be about 2,000 lights strung up on F street, another 5,000 strung across E street in a canopy style. Robbins also said that lights will be installed at Peratrovich Park as well as the on the front of municipal buildings.

The contest runs through the end of the 2021 calendar year.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing. (KTUU)
West Point graduates call on Rep. David Eastman to resign from office
An rendering shows what Whittier could look like with a new proposed project.
Whittier excited about ‘once in a lifetime’ project
The trans-Alaska pipeline.
Biden taps oil reserves to reduce gas prices; Alaska experts say lagging production comes from weak investment
Goose Creek Correctional Center in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
Guard pleads guilty to sneaking drugs into Alaska prison
This photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a female Pacific walrus...
Anchorage man charged with buying Pacific walrus tusks, head mount

Latest News

A car at Glass Doctor of Mat-Su Valley gets windshield chip repaired.
Donate a toy, get a windshield chip repaired for free
Local businesses are preparing for Small Business Saturday
Local businesses preparing for Small Business Saturday
Free turkeys handed out at Palmer's Real Life Church
Palmer’s Real Life Church helps give people reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving
Content Managers Gina Romero and Kortnie Horazdovsky adopted a family through the Salvation...
Registration open for Salvation Army’s GIFT Program