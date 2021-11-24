Active weather returns, temperatures warm slightly

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage made it to 13 degrees Tuesday, making this the warmest day in more than a week. This was also the first day in a week with temperatures staying at or above zero, with a low Tuesday morning of zero. The average high temperature this time of year is 27° and a typical low temperature is in the mid-teens.

This “warmer” air will stick around through Thanksgiving as a storm continues to deliver warmer air off the Pacific, along with clouds and light snow. As soon as this storm moves east this weekend, Southcentral will see a return to mostly clear, dry conditions, which will also mean a return to colder conditions with temperatures dropping back to the single digits during the day and below zero overnight.

While Southcentral and much of the state battels the cold, in Southeast, the storms are lined up, bringing a combination of snow, wind, and rain to the region.

A High Wind Warning is in effect near Ketchikan Wednesday where Southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 60 mph are likely. Further north, heavy snow will begin to accumulate near Haines and Skagway where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday for 5 to 10 inches of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday for Juneau where 3 to 9 inches s of snow is likely, with the highest snowfall totals near Mendenhall valley.

