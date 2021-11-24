Alaska reports 2 deaths, less than 200 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, and fewer than 200 additional COVID-19 infections as the state’s rate of new cases continues to fall.

On Tuesday, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 152 additional COVID-19 cases, with five of those being among nonresidents. The state’s new cases of the virus have been steadily declining since mid-October. For the better part of September and October, Alaska experienced a prolonged COVID-19 surge spurred by the highly contagious delta variant.

For several weeks, Alaska had the highest rate of new cases per capita in the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Alaska has fallen to 10th among other states with a rate of 348.6 cases per 100,000 people over the last week. Michigan now tops that list with a case rate of about 572 per 100,000.

The state also reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. Both were Anchorage residents, according to the state health department — a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital also independently reported the death of one COVID-19 patient on Tuesday, a person who was in their 50s.

Since the pandemic began in Alaska in March 2020, the state has officially recorded a total of 834 Alaska residents and 30 nonresidents whose deaths have been related to the virus.

State case data continues to reflect a downward trend in new COVID-19 infections among Alaskans. Data on the state’s coronavirus response hub shows a 17% decrease in cases last week compared to the week of Nov. 9-15.

The state’s hospital data dashboard also shows declining COVID-19 hospitalizations. On Tuesday, the state was reporting 102 total people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. That’s a significant decrease from the record high of more than 200 hospitalizations reported in late October. Of those currently hospitalized, 14 patients are on ventilators.

Alaska vaccination data shows that 55% of all eligible Alaskans age 5 and older are now fully vaccinated against the virus, and that 61% have gotten at least an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Of the 152 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, 147 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 35

Nome: 18

Bethel Census Area: 15

Fairbanks: 15

Greater Wasilla area: 9

Juneau: 6

Greater Palmer area: 5

North Pole: 5

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 4

Kotzebue: 4

Aleutians West Census Area: 3

Bethel: 3

Eagle River: 3

Kenai: 3

Homer: 2

Ketchikan: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Sitka: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Chugiak: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Dillingham: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Petersburg: 1

Soldotna: 1

Utqiaġvik: 1

Valdez: 1

The state also reported five additional nonresident COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — one each in the North Slope, Fairbanks, Wasilla, Homer and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.

