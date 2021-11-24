Donate a toy, get a windshield chip repaired for free

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A local glass business in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is extending their annual toy drive deal: bring a toy, get a chip in your windshield repaired for free.

The Glass Doctor of the Mat-Su Valley has held this toy drive for three years now, but this year didn’t get the turnout they have experienced in the past.

“It doesn’t help that the first day we went to do it, it was the coldest day of the year,” said Tom Keyzers, manager of Glass Doctor.

Normally the promotion runs as a one-day-only deal, but Keyzers made the decision Tuesday to extend the offer through Dec. 10 in the hopes to get the Toys for Tots box, that operates through the Special Santa Program in the Mat-Su, full before the nonprofit comes to collect it.

To donate a toy and receive a free chip repair, go to the Glass Doctor of the Mat-Su Valley shop located off Knik Goose Bay Road. No appointment is necessary. Chip repairs typically take between 5-20 minutes, but could take as long as 40 minutes depending on the size. Toys must be new and unwrapped.

Even if you don’t have a chip in your windshield needing repair, Keyzers said anyone is welcome to swing by and drop a toy in the box for the kids. Glass Doctor of the Mat-Su Valley is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but will be closed Nov. 25-28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.