Advertisement

Donate a toy, get a windshield chip repaired for free

Mat-Su business extends toy drive deal after low turnout
A car at Glass Doctor of Mat-Su Valley gets windshield chip repaired.
A car at Glass Doctor of Mat-Su Valley gets windshield chip repaired.(KTUU-TV)
By Carly Schreck
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:49 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A local glass business in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is extending their annual toy drive deal: bring a toy, get a chip in your windshield repaired for free.

The Glass Doctor of the Mat-Su Valley has held this toy drive for three years now, but this year didn’t get the turnout they have experienced in the past.

“It doesn’t help that the first day we went to do it, it was the coldest day of the year,” said Tom Keyzers, manager of Glass Doctor.

Normally the promotion runs as a one-day-only deal, but Keyzers made the decision Tuesday to extend the offer through Dec. 10 in the hopes to get the Toys for Tots box, that operates through the Special Santa Program in the Mat-Su, full before the nonprofit comes to collect it.

To donate a toy and receive a free chip repair, go to the Glass Doctor of the Mat-Su Valley shop located off Knik Goose Bay Road. No appointment is necessary. Chip repairs typically take between 5-20 minutes, but could take as long as 40 minutes depending on the size. Toys must be new and unwrapped.

Even if you don’t have a chip in your windshield needing repair, Keyzers said anyone is welcome to swing by and drop a toy in the box for the kids. Glass Doctor of the Mat-Su Valley is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but will be closed Nov. 25-28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after an East Anchorage shooting left a man dead Monday morning
Police investigating East Anchorage homicide
Alaska State Troopers.
Sterling Highway reopened after fatal collision near mile 65
The M/V Kennicott.
‘It’s truly an exciting time’: Alaska ferries poised to get significant federal infrastructure funding
A Yute Commuter Service plane conducted an emergency landing after catching fire shortly after...
Yute airplane conducts emergency landing near Bethel
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 750 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Latest News

Anchorage Christmas trees
The economics behind Christmas tree sales
Safe for the holidays
Safe planning for the holidays
Biden taps oil reserves
Biden taps oil reserves
Alaska’s extended benefit period will be ending in December
Alaska’s extended benefit period will be ending in December