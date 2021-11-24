Gov. Dunleavy recovering from shoulder surgery

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Governor Mike Dunleavy is at home and recovering from shoulder surgery, according to a press release from the State of Alaska Wednesday morning.

The release states that the governor is “recovering and doing well” after Wednesday morning’s surgery, and will work from his home in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley this week. It says the reason for the surgery was due to “wear and tear” on his shoulder after years of playing sports and physical activity.

