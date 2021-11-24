Advertisement

Gov. Dunleavy recovering from shoulder surgery

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on 09/14/2021.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on 09/14/2021.(KTUU)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:51 AM AKST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Governor Mike Dunleavy is at home and recovering from shoulder surgery, according to a press release from the State of Alaska Wednesday morning.

The release states that the governor is “recovering and doing well” after Wednesday morning’s surgery, and will work from his home in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley this week. It says the reason for the surgery was due to “wear and tear” on his shoulder after years of playing sports and physical activity.

