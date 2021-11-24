Guard pleads guilty to sneaking drugs into Alaska prison

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska correctional officer has pleaded guilty to charges she helped smuggle drugs and cell phones that had been dropped into her home’s yard to a prison inmate convicted of two counts of murder.

Angela Lincoln faces up to 15 years in prison for conspiracy and bribery charges for smuggling Suboxone strips and cell phones to an inmate serving a l00-year sentence at Goose Creek Correctional Center near Wasilla. Authorities say associates of the inmate dropped the drugs and other materials into Lincoln’s yard when no one was watching. She then bypassed security and delivered them to the inmate.

Authorities say in return, she was paid just under $30,000.

