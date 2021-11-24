Advertisement

Pentagon plans to streamline UFO reports

The Pentagon wants to streamline the way it handles reports of UFO sightings.
The Pentagon wants to streamline the way it handles reports of UFO sightings.(Source: DOD/NAVAIR via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:13 AM AKST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Are we alone?

The Pentagon now wants to streamline the way it looks into reports that we might not be.

The Defense Department plans to create a centralized group to handle all reports of UFO sightings.

The group will standardize the process of reporting those incidents across the military branches and other government agencies.

Earlier this year, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report about more than 140 sightings, mostly by Navy pilots.

Officials did not find evidence of anything out of this world, or a major technological advancement by other countries.

But the report concluded those objects, most of them unexplained, may pose a national security threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing. (KTUU)
West Point graduates call on Rep. David Eastman to resign from office
The trans-Alaska pipeline.
Biden taps oil reserves to reduce gas prices; Alaska experts say lagging production comes from weak investment
Goose Creek Correctional Center in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
Guard pleads guilty to sneaking drugs into Alaska prison
An rendering shows what Whittier could look like with a new proposed project.
Whittier excited about ‘once in a lifetime’ project
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit

Latest News

FILE - Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young speaks during a Senate...
Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Greg McMichael was convicted of murder in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's death.
Greg McMichael verdict in trial on Ahmaud Arbery's killing
William Bryan verdict in trial on Ahmaud Arbery's killing.
William Bryan verdict in trial on Ahmaud Arbery's killing