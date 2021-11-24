Advertisement

Man in custody after crisis negotiating team called in to Tudor area residence

Anchorage police responded to a person who had barricaded themselves on Needles Circle.
Anchorage police responded to a person who had barricaded themselves on Needles Circle.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:36 AM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is in custody after Anchorage police resorted to using a Crisis Negotiation Team in response to a disturbance on Needle Circle Wednesday.

According to a community alert, police received a report just after 8:30 a.m. of a person that had barricaded themselves inside a building. The man was in an out-building, separate from the main residence, according to a department spokesperson.

Police said Peter R. Jackson, 36, was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest and violating conditions of release, and will be held on two outstanding felony warrants. Police said no one was hurt in the ordeal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

