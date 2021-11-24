Advertisement

Sky Watch Alaska: Thanksgiving in space

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:26 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The winter stars are on the rise in Alaska’s skies. Late in the night, look up to find the Pleiades star cluster as well as the constellations Taurus and Orion.

These will be high in the sky by early morning. The three stars of Orion’s belt are the most distinctive and easy to find.

As Alaskans are getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving, the astronauts aboard the International Space Station will celebrate the day among the stars. The first Thanksgiving day in space was in 1973, but there was no special meal. Since then, various missions have celebrated the holiday in space.

