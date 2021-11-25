Alaska reports six deaths, over 400 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported six new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday and over 400 new cases. Despite the increase in cases on Wednesday, both the hospitalizations and case rate for the state of Alaska continue to fall.

There were 487 new cases reported by the Department of Health and Social Services on Wednesday in Alaska with 476 of those cases reported among Alaska residents. The case rate between Nov. 17 through Nov. 23 has dropped 18% from the previous week of Nov. 10 through Nov. 16.

Of the six new deaths reported by the state health department, four were from Anchorage. The reported deaths were from an Anchorage woman in her 60s, an Anchorage man in his 60s, an Anchorage man in his 50s, an Anchorage woman in her 40s, a Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula man in his 60s and a Kenai woman in her 40s. There have now been 840 COVID-19-related deaths of Alaska residents and 30 nonresident deaths that occurred in Alaska.

Alaska dropped out of the top 10 in the nation for highest case rates on Wednesday, and now ranks 18th according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with a case rate of 321.1. Michigan remains the state with the highest rate of COVID-19 transmission and Alaska’s case rate is less than two times the national case rate of 198.8.

There are currently 96 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Alaska. Of those 96 people, 11 require ventilators and those who are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms account for 8.4% of all people hospitalized in Alaska. Only 22 adult Intensive Care Unit beds are available across Alaska and 3,033 Alaska residents have been hospitalized since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last March.

Since Aug. 13, 100,869 booster doses have been administered, according to the state health department. As of Wednesday, 55% of Alaskans ages 5 and older have been fully vaccinated and 61% of Alaskans 5 and up have been fully vaccinated. Of the 31,640 COVID-19 tests conducted over the past week, 5.45% have returned positive results.

There are now five boroughs and census areas across Alaska that are not in a high alert level as defined by the state health department, but the statewide alert level remains high as a whole. The Kodiak Island, Aleutians West Census area and Aleutians East Census area are all at a substantial alert level. The Haines Borough and Skagway Municipality are both at a low alert level.

Of the 487 COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, 476 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 132

Greater Wasilla area: 55

Fairbanks: 35

Greater Palmer area: 28

Eagle River: 24

North Pole: 22

Bethel Census area: 21

Juneau: 19

Ketchikan: 19

Soldotna: 11

Bethel: 9

Delta Junction: 9

Kenai: 9

Nome: 9

Willow: 7

Houston/Big Lake Area: 6

Kusilvak Census Area: 6

Seward: 6

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 5

Valdez: 5

Northwest Arctic Borough: 4

Kotzebue: 3

Wrangell: 3

Yukon-Koyukuk Census area: 3

Anchor Point: 2

Dillingham Census area: 2

Homer: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 2

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2

Salcha: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Chevak: 1

Chugiak: 1

Copper River Census area: 1

Cordova: 1

Kodiak: 1

Nikiski: 1

North Slope Borough: 1

Petersburg: 1

Sitka: 1

Sterling: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon : 1.

The state also reported 11 additional nonresident COVID-19 cases on Wednesday—one from the oil industry in Prudhoe Bay and 10 more whose purposes remain under investigation. Anchorage reported three nonresident cases, Fairbanks two, Kenai two, North Slope one and two more are under investigation.

