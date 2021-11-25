Anchorage Assembly honors stalwart public speaker Eugene Haberman through its own resolution, public testimony

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For years, he would speak — no matter the hot-button topic at hand — as a constant presence at public meetings, including the many put on by the Anchorage Assembly.

Each evening, Eugene Haberman would take his allotted speaking time to testify, primarily to advocate for the public process and what he saw as proper decorum of not only the hosts, but the visitors, too.

The 70-year-old died in late October, but on Tuesday, the Assembly and public honored him in their own words during public testimony on a resolution dedicated in his name.

Resolution AR 2021-381 is “a resolution of the Anchorage Municipal Assembly, recognizing Eugene Carl Haberman for his years of support in the public process, and advocacy for appropriate decisions by government bodies.” The resolution would, as expected, go on to pass unanimously, but not without comment from many members of the community first.

“We get to share our thoughts with our elected officials,” said Mark Butler, who spoke fondly of Haberman and emphasized the privilege of being able to testify, which some do not have. “Through it all, there was a man — in this corner — heavyset, in a charcoal grey suit, dressed better than anyone else I daresay. Eugene Haberman: self-appointed defender of the democratic process.”

Along with Butler, other frequent attendees of Assembly meetings also testified Tuesday.

“Here was a guy who schooled everyone,” said Ron Alleva of Haberman. “And he really schooled the Assembly. It’s amazing what he did. And he was punctual, accurate, succinct, well-organized—and he’s going to be missed.”

Haberman’s brother, speaking over the phone Tuesday night, expressed pride in his sibling, and said his life had changed knowing his brother had passed.

“I feel like I have friends now, in the community, because they treated me so, so well,” he said. “Which means they treated him well, because he was why I was there. So I just want to say, thank you very much for honoring him.”

The final vote also received a standing ovation from the crowd and Assembly body.

